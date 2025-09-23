A Summer of Ideas, Liberty, and Great Connections

Applying for the scholarship to go to the US was the best choice I could have made as a university student. This trip was definitely the highlight of my Mannkal journey so far.

Our itinerary started with a program in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the University of Virginia. It was a deep dive into the ideas of classical liberalism great discussion of Locke, Smith, and Hayek. We explored the foundations of a free society in the very place where Thomas Jefferson promoted his vision of liberty. The sessions were grounded in ideas that still shape how societies prosper. A personal favourite was a session with Lee Coppock on market economics and public choice theory. He explained the concept of rational ignorance, which shows how in democracies, people often stay uninformed because the cost of becoming fully educated is greater than the impact of a single vote. Connecting these economic models to real life illuminated why we often see inefficient policy despite living in a democracy. Since the discussion drew from American foundations, it allowed me to reflect on Australia’s own challenges with balancing government intervention and individual freedom. This strengthened my ability to think critically about concepts like freedom and responsibility.

AIER Classical Liberalism Seminar

My second stop was Chicago, Illinois, where The Great Connections helped me turn those lessons inward. It was not a lecture but a chance to learn to think for myself. Each day began with introspection, guided by Marsha Enright’s idea that true freedom starts within. We were encouraged to question not just our beliefs but the reasons behind them. We explored logical fallacies and saw how public debate and even policy can be built on weak arguments. This was a powerful reminder of how easily decisions can be swayed when arguments rest on poor logic or emotional manipulation.



Another unforgettable session focused on John Locke’s view of property. He argued that ownership comes from mixing labour with the natural world. He also warned against spoiling or wasting resources. This made me think about what property rights mean in my own situation. As an environmental science student, I couldn’t help but connect Locke’s warning about waste to climate change and resource overuse in Western Australia. I also thought about how his ideas contrast with Indigenous sovereignty, where land is viewed in terms of stewardship and cultural connection rather than strict ownership. These reflections reminded me that rights and responsibilities go hand in hand. Government must ensure that innovation is encouraged while also protecting people and the environment.

However, the most memorable part of Chicago wasn’t just the city; it was the people. I formed great connections both intellectually and personally. The city itself became a classroom, whether we were walking along the lakefront, navigating the subway, or sharing meals with friends. I will always remember those final nights in the dorms, cooking together, playing music, and talking late into the night. These friendships and shared reflections helped solidify ideas and created memories that will last well beyond the program.

Kimira Naidoo & Atilla Ozer in Chicago

My experiences also closely aligned with CERI’s mission back in Perth. CERI aims to create an environment where entrepreneurs feel empowered to think independently, take risks, and build lasting ventures. This echoed what I learned in both Charlottesville and Chicago: a thriving society relies on individuals who innovate, supported by institutions that create the right conditions. Western Australia has immense potential in technology, sustainability, and resources, yet start-ups often deal with slow approval processes and complex regulations.

These challenges are an opportunity for the government to promote growth by simplifying processes and enhancing support networks. By enabling rather than hindering, we can create the space where new ideas can flourish.