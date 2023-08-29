An Evening with Tal Tsfany, President of the Ayn Rand Institute

Last week the Mannkal office was graced by the presence of Tal Tsfany, President of the Ayn Rand Institute. Tal enlightened an eager audience on the virtue and to be found in objectivist thought.

Tal talked about his own journey to learning and embracing Ayn Rand’s philosophy and how to apply it to live a great life. Tal drew on many examples of times in his own life where applying an objectivist framework helped. Tal graciously answered all audience questions, showing his love and passion for the subject.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tal Tsfany for sharing his wisdom with us and inspiring us all to learn more about Rand and her works.