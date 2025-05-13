Exploring Liberalism Abroad: My Winter with the IEA

Going into my General Winter Internship at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in London, I had little clue what to expect working in an unfamiliar workplace, particularly as someone who has lived in Perth my whole life. I was eager to intern at the IEA after having attended their ‘Freedom Week’ conference earlier in the year, where I particularly enjoyed the open discussions it fostered among students and academics. As I soon was to discover over the two months I spent at the IEA, the internship was the perfect opportunity for me to refine my economic and political understanding, such as concepts of liberalism and free market economics.

One of the most interesting parts of the internship was the intern debate, where I debated for the opposition in discussing whether Class A drugs should be legalised in the UK. This was particularly memorable as the IEA staff were able to share valuable insights after the debate, providing me with useful feedback on how to improve my advocacy skills. It was especially interesting to learn of two similar cases in Portugal and British Columbia in Canada, where some drugs were decriminalised with very contrasting outcomes. I enjoyed the opportunity to be able to practice my public speaking skills in a learning environment which welcomed all perspectives on such a contentious topic.

Intern debate

The many trips IEA organised for us were another highlight of the internship. The tour of the Parliament of the United Kingdom was particularly memorable, as we explored the iconic rooms shown so often on television, with our tour guide providing us with a deeper understanding of British political history. I was also fascinated by the visit to the National Liberal Club. As private members clubs are rare in Australia, it emphasised the cultural differences between my home country and the UK, where these clubs are much more prevalent and well-known. The visit to Putney was also illuminating, shedding light on the historical significance of St Mary’s Church, the English Civil War and Thomas Cromwell’s impact.

As interns, we also got a hands-on experience in setting up IEA events, which provided me with useful skills into successful event planning and organisation. I especially enjoyed the Book Club event, where an expert in the field would come in to lead a discussion around a book’s impact and legacy. Around thirty attendees took part in the event from various backgrounds, including economists, bankers, politicians, political researchers, and other free market enthusiasts. Attendees discussed their viewpoint on the book, and any clashing perspectives were discussed through a calm, rational and constructive debate. This cultivated an environment where all opinions were respected and carefully considered, and all attendees were empowered to contribute to the discussion and learn from other attendees.

Completed the internship!

On the weekends, I also had the opportunity to explore not only London, but also surrounding cities in the UK and other countries within Europe. I was lucky enough to visit many places within London I had only ever heard or seen pictures of, such as the British Museum, Trafalgar Square, and Borough Markets. Outside of London, I ventured to Oxford and Bath, and went on weekend trips to Rome and Cologne, taking advantage of the accessibility of Europe to the UK.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the internship was the after-work hangouts to the pub or to dinner. I particularly enjoyed hearing from the IEA staff on their professional experiences and career learnings that had led them to working in a think tank, as well as deepening my connections with my fellow interns. I found that this environment allowed both interns and staff to open up and build personal relationships in a more casual context, something which proved important in fostering successful and effective relationships at work.

After work hangouts with the interns

During my time in the UK, I was also given the unique opportunity to attend the ARC Conference, which was attended by many prominent figures in politics, business and academia, such as Tony Abbott, Kemi Badenoch, John Anderson, Peter Thiel and David Brooks. The ARC Conference discussed how societies should proceed to shape a brighter future, particularly surrounding fields such as energy, business, government policy, and the new digital age. This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet many well-known politicians and experts in person, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Discussions with these figures and with other attendees was one of the highlights of the entire trip for me, as hearing from experts from various fields provided me with different perspectives I had not considered before. One aspect I would like to see improved in the future for the conference is to introduce more contrasting perspectives from the speakers. I believe that for the audience to take away the most from a speech, all sides of contentious topics should be discussed and debated. This was touched on partly during the energy debate during the conference, however, I would like to see more of this. Overall, although I did not agree with all of the ideas, I appreciated the perspectives raised in the discussions and speeches which simultaneously affirmed and challenged my prior perspectives.

Jamie with Tony Abbott at the ARC Conference

In summary, the IEA Winter Internship gave me valuable knowledge on real-world free market economics, the application of liberal principles in today’s society, as well as experience on adapting to an entirely new workplace, culture and even climate! I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the open exchange of ideas and perspectives on topical economic and political issues we face today in UK and Europe. I would like to thank the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation for providing me with such an amazing opportunity for personal and academic development.