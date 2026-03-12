Opportunities Abound: the places you’ll go, the people you’ll meet! 

A Mannkal scholarship truly takes you places—not just geographically, but intellectually and socially as well. It opens doors to learning opportunities, meaningful conversations and connections with people you likely would never have crossed paths with otherwise.

I recently completed a three-week internship at the Menzies Research Centre (MRC), located on Pitt Street in Sydney’s CBD. The staff were laidback, friendly, and genuinely helpful, which made settling in easy and encouraged curiosity and discussion. My primary task during the internship was to research public service staffing levels and compare them with performance outcomes across key government departments and agencies.

Since the 2021–22 period, the Anthony Albanese Labor Government has increased staffing levels across most departments and agencies. My role involved examining whether these increases correlated with improved performance. To do this, I worked through Annual Reports, Portfolio Budget Statements and Corporate Plans to extract relevant data on performance measures and workforce numbers. I focused my research on Services Australia, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The work sharpened my research skills and gave me a clearer understanding of how policy intentions translate, sometimes imperfectly, into operational outcomes.

Menzies Research Centre Team

One of the most unexpected highlights of the internship was the opportunity to have an opinion piece published. With an interest in possibly running for political office one day, I decided to use my spare time to undertake a personal project. I wanted to better understand what every day Australians think about the future of the country. I made a sign reading, “Advance Australia where? Tell me your thoughts on the future of Australia,” I set out to simply listen. I wasn’t recording or broadcasting; I just wanted honest, unfiltered opinions.

Initially, I took the sign to Circular Quay on Australia Day. To my surprise, I was refused entry to the main area by security. The sign was deemed too controversial and there was concern that bystanders might be offended if they overheard what others shared. I was surprised by this, particularly given the context of Australia Day and the importance of free expression. I later shared the experience with Nicolle Flint, a former federal MP from South Australia whom I met at MRC during my second week. She was shocked and encouraged me to write a 700-word opinion piece about the incident. She even offered to leverage her media connections to try to get it published.

Outside of interning, the experience was just as enriching. On weekends, I explored Sydney’s iconic locations by ferry, including The Gap, Shark Bay, and Circular Quay, and enjoyed a walk across the Harbour Bridge with an uncle who lives in Sydney. During the week, evenings were spent watching the Australian Open or movies with the other interns I shared accommodation with, which added to the sense of community and shared experience.

Whether or not my opinion piece ultimately gets published, this trip has been incredibly valuable. I met inspiring people, formed connections I hope to maintain into the future, and opened the door to potential collaborations down the line. Above all, the experience made the world feel a little smaller and reinforced a lesson that extends well beyond internships: sometimes it’s not just what you know, but who you know, and who you’re willing to talk to, that helps you move forward, or simply to the next place in life.