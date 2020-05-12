Loo-py Limits

So, shortages. You may be familiar with tales of bread lines during war time and in the Soviet Union, and, in recent years, with photos of empty supermarkets in Venezuela.

During April 2020, certain shortages started occurring in Australia. Spurred on by alarmist headlines of the impending COVID-19 pandemic, people started buying larger amounts of certain goods, particularly toilet paper, hand sanitiser and facemasks. As this behaviour was reported in the media, more people went out and bought extra for themselves too, afraid of “missing out”. Before long, certain supermarket and pharmacy aisles were perpetually stripped bare.

People were accused of “panic-buying” or “hoarding”. Fights broke out when new shipments arrived.

Shortly after, supermarkets introduced rationing (transaction limits) and announced “community hours” (designated shopping hours for pensioners and the like) in order to try to ensure everyone gets their “fair share”.

Did these measures work as intended?

During early April 2020, when I managed to get my hands on a 24 pack of toilet paper, it was because I was ready at the door when Coles opened. Already the shelves were half empty, but I was delighted to find that the 24 pack was on sale, at 25 percent off. What a win! But, I also scratched my head as to why on earth it was on sale during a shortage – bearing in mind that sales are designed to move excess stock.

It struck me that the transaction limits are a very crude tool. After all, the checkout machines do not discriminate against someone buying a 4 pack versus a 48 pack. Likewise, those with hoarding instincts could easily run back in and buy another pack in a separate transaction. Or bring your whole family so they can each buy a packet. Or visit multiple supermarkets in a single outing. So much for limiting community interaction.

With Western Australia’s (now-repealed) transaction limits on alcohol, bottle shop owners voiced their concern about this exact phenomena happening; people, so desperate to stock up their liquor supply, were making trips to multiple bottle shops so they could “legally” buy their shopping quota, one by one. Or, visiting the bottle-o every day. And up goes the risk of either catching the virus or spreading it.

Economists call this unintended consequences. Adam Smith would surely have been turning over in his grave, knowing that it was the invisible virus, rather than hand, that dominated.