Morrison, Howard and Menzies walk into a Centrelink branch…

There is a lot to unpack in the Federal Government’s $130-billion welfare stimulus package.

Among the changes to welfare payments is a $1,500 fortnightly “JobKeeper” allowance for six million Australians. This is a substantial policy – it covers 44 per cent of the workforce and roughly 30 per cent of the economy’s wage bill over the short term. There is also a change to the “JobSeeker” payment – the income threshold for partners of those eligible for unemployment benefits has been lifted from $48,000 to $80,000.

Specifics aside, what is most important is the underlying trend – means testing has been relaxed and welfare now extends to a huge portion of the middle class who were previously ineligible. The fact that it is a Liberal Government expanding the social safety to unprecedented levels, however, should not come as a surprise. Morrison is merely following a pattern laid out by Liberal leaders before him.

Why now and why aimed at the middle-class?

There are many motivations and justifications for the expansion of the Australian welfare state. Economists have stressed that the wage stimulus will dampen short-term unemployment figures1 2. It is also hard to dispute the “fairness” argument: if the government mandated shutdown results in job losses, it can be argued that individuals should be compensated. However, Australia probably won’t know for some time if the government has got it right economically on either of these fronts, and that is beyond the scope of this article.

Past Liberal Party stalwarts Robert Menzies, and later John Howard, both broadened the welfare state against the political norm. Menzies founded the Liberal Party in the 1940s on policies which involved expanding the “social safety net” and abolishing Labor’s means tested unemployment benefits. Howard reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to Menzies-esque, middle-class welfare following his victory in 1996.

There is a strong public choice argument, which explains why Morrison, and many leaders before him, find increasing middle-class welfare so politically appealing. Politicians who support broad social-safety nets are not necessarily disingenuous, but if their objective is to support vulnerable Australians through economic hardship, then reducing means testing actually makes low-income households relatively worse off. An example of another policy which redistributes up the income ladder are generous solar feed-in tariffs.