A brief note from our delegate at the recent Alliance for Responsible Citizenship Conference in London

If our aim is to broaden minds and be educated in economic theory and action which considers all aspects of society, the rule of law and historical teachings, then it is well worth taking the time to listen to the speeches from the recent Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) Conference and be involved with the movement itself.

Online videos will not convey how broad the audience was at ARC, nor the wealth of topics debated and the nuance that inspires healthy critical divergence from narrow slogans such net zero or climate change. On the ground, it had the feel of people who weren’t there to convince others, but rather just wanted to be unapologetically honest about what they believe in and are striving for.

The inspirational aspects of the main arena were key, but this conference also had many off-stage practical initiatives for delegates to reflect upon global issues and experiences to take back to their own communities across the world. It also addressed broader issues such as the importance of family, community, personal responsibility, the risks of bureaucracy curtailing entrepreneurial and economic freedoms, the challenge of identity in the era of AI and the relevance of philosophy.

With its broad themes, ARC may be received with reservation and criticised by certain sections of the press as too politically or socially conservative. However, we can and should ignore excessive polarisations as they benefit no one. Delegates attended with a mind open to conversation, wishing only for the pendulum to swing to more moderate, common sense times, when an economically reinvigorated world stops arguing over polarised points and finds a healthy balance that allows us to live freer lives.

Our new generations deserve to feel confident to reject exhausting circular debates and to be given the tools and education to help them create practical solutions to the world’s challenges. Movements like ARC allow our youth to move away from apathy, violence and polarisation and provide the space and inspiration to consider what might work for our families, communities and country.

At Mannkal we believe our young Australians should be very much a part of this international stage. It gives us reassurance to see them sifting through the experiences that haven’t served our globe well and learning the lessons that will move their own local communities and Australia as a country forward with a sense of renewed purpose. This pursuit of invigorating economic growth and human health for years to come will serve them well.

If you’re interested in learning more about ARC or would like to be involved, their website can be found here.

A few choice speeches can be found below.