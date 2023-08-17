An Evening with the Ukrainian Ambassador: Vasyl Myroshnychenko

The Mannkal office was graced by the presence of Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, and Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Vasyl has served as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Institute, a leading cultural diplomacy outfit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Vasyl co-founded the Ukraine Crisis Media Center, an NGO set up in 2014 as a response to the Russian invasion of Crimea.

Vasyl enlightened the eager audience to the current situation in Ukraine. Discussing the economic, energy and infrastructure damage done from the invasion, Vasyl gave a message of optimism and hope for the future of his country.

Mannkal would like to humbly thank His Excellency for visiting our office.

If you would like to support the ongoing efforts, our partners at the Atlas Network have created the Ukraine Freedom Fund. To find out more pleas see here.