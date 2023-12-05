CONGRATULATIONS 2024 MANNKAL SCHOLARS!

Last Thursday evening, we were delighted to welcome our new cohort of 2024 Mannkal Scholars. While some are currently overseas or interstate, it was a wonderful opportunity to get most new Scholars together to meet each other, the Mannkal staff, Board members, and Ambassadors. We can’t wait to get the new program underway and look forward to another fantastic year with the Mannkal Scholarship Program.
Please join us in welcoming our 2024 Scholars:
- Arlene Janse van Rensburg, Curtin University
- Beatrix Thomas, University of Western Australia
- Hana Vanek, University of Western Australia
- Hannah Waldron, University of Western Australia
- Hugo Charlesworth, University of Notre Dame Australia
- Jamie Low, University of Western Australia
- Kelly Briggs, University of Western Australia
- Louis Comer, University of Western Australia
- Michael Swift, University of Western Australia
- Pierce Evans, University of Western Australia
- Reuben Keyser, University of Notre Dame Australia
- Sebastian Vearncombe, University of Western Australia
- Sheldon Brown, University of Notre Dame Australia
- Sid Murali, University of Notre Dame Australia
- Zoe Griffiths, University of Western Australia
Let the Mannkal journey begin for these exceptional scholars!