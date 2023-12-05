CONGRATULATIONS 2024 MANNKAL SCHOLARS!

Last Thursday evening, we were delighted to welcome our new cohort of 2024 Mannkal Scholars. While some are currently overseas or interstate, it was a wonderful opportunity to get most new Scholars together to meet each other, the Mannkal staff, Board members, and Ambassadors. We can’t wait to get the new program underway and look forward to another fantastic year with the Mannkal Scholarship Program.

Please join us in welcoming our 2024 Scholars:

Arlene Janse van Rensburg, Curtin University

Beatrix Thomas, University of Western Australia

Hana Vanek, University of Western Australia

Hannah Waldron, University of Western Australia

Hugo Charlesworth, University of Notre Dame Australia

Jamie Low, University of Western Australia

Kelly Briggs, University of Western Australia

Louis Comer, University of Western Australia

Michael Swift, University of Western Australia

Pierce Evans, University of Western Australia

Reuben Keyser, University of Notre Dame Australia

Sebastian Vearncombe, University of Western Australia

Sheldon Brown, University of Notre Dame Australia

Sid Murali, University of Notre Dame Australia

Zoe Griffiths, University of Western Australia

Let the Mannkal journey begin for these exceptional scholars!