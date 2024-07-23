Exploring Liberty in the Land of the Free: Summer in Capitaf & AIER

Having just touched down back onto Australian soil, I can positively say that I am not the same person returning as when I left. My experiences in the United States of America, both with the Free to Choose Network at Capitaf and with the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) have transformed me into a more knowledgeable, confident, and globally-minded individual, while developing my understanding of what a free-market outlook truly means for the economy and the merits associated with it.

My first week in the US was in Fairlee, Vermont where I had the opportunity to stay in Capitaf, the home that Milton and Rose Friedman designed, built, and stayed in whilst writing their influential book, Capitalism and Freedom. This, along with their other best-seller, Free to Choose, was the topic of study and discussion during my stay at Capitaf. Joined by three other Mannkal Scholars, in addition to 8 Americans from all over the country, I was exposed to a range of differing opinions and insightful perspectives as we explored Friedman’s ideas on welfare, education, and social governance, to name a few.

In the afternoons we were lucky enough to explore the beautiful Vermont surrounds. This involved breathtaking hikes through the abundance of Fairlee greenery and tours of the local maple syrup factory as well as the Ben and Jerry’s factory, where we learnt about competition and innovation firsthand. We also enjoyed a fun visit to Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, and an enlightening excursion to the 30th President Coolidge’s homestead, where we learnt not only about his upbringing but his motivations and advocacy for freedom.

For the next two weeks, we were stationed in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at AIER. As a free-market research think tank, they acquire a team of interns to work on a research project over the duration of the summer. Being there for a shorter period, I worked independently on an op-ed about animal testing regulation and how it can be reconciled through a libertarian framework. I also learnt about the projects being undertaken by the other interns, which ranged from topics including money velocity to trucking laws.

Kelly in Massachusetts

A daytrip to Boston saw the team walking the iconic Freedom Trail and learning about the history of America’s independence from British rule. The interns also arranged a fun-filled weekend in Provincetown, Cape Cod, where we lounged around the beach and explored the bustling coastal town streets full of food and shops. I also experienced the classical American holiday – the 4th of July, where in true American fashion, we jumped in the pool, played some cornhole and had a big cookout (or as we Australians like to call it, a barbie) while playing a never-ending stream of patriotic US songs. After all of this, I think I can consider myself an honorary American.

All of this would not have been possible without the support of both Mannkal and the Centre for Entrepreneurial Research and Innovation (CERI). I was able to experience firsthand CERI’s mission to promote international comparative research and innovative approaches to education and learning through my stay at Capitaf and AIER. Much of what I learnt about free-market thinking and policy adoption in driving economic growth is not something that I could have learnt out of a book easily. Being able to visit the sources of these ideas and having the platform to discuss these topics with other like-minded and diverse individuals with different experiences to my own has been incredibly rewarding and I am forever grateful for this experience. Reflecting on the Australian context, there is significant potential for our government to enhance its support for innovation and entrepreneurship and raise the next generation of liberty-oriented forward thinkers by increasing funding opportunities for start-ups, reducing regulatory burdens, and fostering a culture that values innovation.

Following this metamorphic three-week trip to the US, I aim to leverage my new insights as I continue in my studies and as I start my career. I aim to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding freedom and innovation in Australia, and you can bet I’ll be telling all my new American friends about it as I do.