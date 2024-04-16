Mannkal Alumni Network: The Perth Property Paradox with Trent Fleskens

For our first Mannkal Alumni event, we were privileged to have one of WA’s leading property advisors offer unparalleled expertise in purchasing, investing, and developing Perth properties.

Managing Director of Strategic Property Group, Perth Settlement Agent and Perth Mortgage Broker, Trent Fleskens, is a regular real estate commentator on 7News, 9 News, 6PR and The West Australian, as well as hosting The Perth Property Show – Perth’s leading property podcast.

Trent offered insights into the current state of the Perth property market as well as his prediction for future market dynamics.

Thank you to all who attended and contributed to making it a memorable evening!

If you are a Mannkal Alumnus and are interested in our future Alumni events, please get in contact with Yannik Simkovics or Patrick Leclezio via alumni@mannkal.org for updates and be sure to join our Alumni Facebook group.