Dear Alumni,

As announced at Emerging Leaders, we have established a new annual award for Mannkal Scholars and Alumni for the best-published article in the calendar year – the Niamh Finneran Loader Prize. The prize is a trip to Sydney to meet and have lunch with Rowan Dean, editor of The Spectator Australia and Sky News host.

I strongly encourage any Mannkal Alumni to enter themselves into the running and spend some time thinking about what they could contribute to the public discourse.



If this seems daunting, please keep in mind that many of our past Scholars have had their articles published by a range of publications including The Spectator, Quadrant Magazine, The Epoch Times, and Business News.

To qualify, entrants need to send us the links to their publications.

This prize is open to all our Alumni, feel free to ask general questions via email at nicola.wright@mannkal.org

Good luck!