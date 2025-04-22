Reflections of my time at the Atlas Network

My internship with Atlas network had me working on projects that connected policy, economics, and real-world impact. It was fast-paced, full of passionate people, and the kind of environment that makes you sit up straighter and think a little sharper.

I had the opportunity to sit in on multiple team meetings, one of which included a FaceTime call with Dr. Tom Palmer, who was speaking from Syria shortly after the recent incursion. He shared updates on the meetings they were having with Syrian economic policymakers and local civil society leaders working to rebuild amidst incredibly tough conditions. During the meeting, they showed drone footage of the damage done to civilian homes—it was sobering, and it added a level of reality that you don’t get from reading reports. It really put into perspective how meaningful the work is, and how deeply committed these teams are to supporting freedom and recovery in some of the hardest-hit parts of the world.

Day to day, I learned the value of showing up prepared, asking questions, and backing my ideas. I was fortunate to work closely with the Innovation and Development team, who supported my efforts to research and develop a report on how nonprofits in the freedom movement better recruit student talent. They gave me space to explore ideas, test approaches, and contribute meaningfully to a project that will have real-world application. It was a valuable experience in learning how to turn a loose idea into something structured, practical, and relevant.

I was surrounded by people who were intelligent and driven, but also generous with their time and knowledge and that kind of environment rubs off on you.

Outside of work, I explored a lot. Washington, DC is a great city to get lost in—whether you’re wandering around the monuments at night or grabbing coffee in Georgetown. I’d spend weekends checking out the museums (the National Gallery became a favourite) or running along the Potomac to squeeze in some exercise. One of the best things I did was take a quick solo trip to New York. It was freezing, but there was something special about being in a city that loud and alive.

What stood out most to me about the whole experience was the people. I met other interns from all over the world, and some of the best moments came from conversations about work, philosophy, travel, or whatever was on our minds. You learn a lot when you’re living and working alongside people who are from diverse cultural backgrounds, who see the world differently but care about making it better.

This trip pushed me outside my comfort zone in the best way. It gave me more confidence in my ideas, helped me think more clearly, and confirmed that I want to keep working in spaces where ideas and action meet. I’m heading home with new skills, lifelong memories, and a clearer picture of where I’m headed next.