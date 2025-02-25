Snow, Seminars and Spontaneous Debates – My Winter at AIER

It was after a long 30 hours of flying over the Pacific Ocean, a night’s sleep in Hartford, and another couple of hours of driving that I found myself at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), tucked away in the picturesque town of Great Barrington. Looking outside of the castle-esque Stonehouse that was to become my home for the two months, I was treated to sights of glistening snow, winter trees and the occasional cute doe-eyed deer wandering along.

The rolling hills, crisp mountain air, and historic charm of the campus created a tranquil yet stimulating environment. Whether it was walking through tree-lined paths or settling into one of the many cozy, book-filled nooks for discussion, my surroundings encouraged both deep thought and casual philosophical musings.

The AIER winter intern class of 2025 with Ryan Yonk and Malu Arce

The academic rigour at AIER was both demanding and rewarding. We tackled everything from entrepreneurship and alternate governance structures to Austrian economics and Public Choice Theory, dissecting and debating the intricate nuances and competing ideas present within these topics. Structured seminars and readings provided a strong foundation, but what truly made the learning experience unique was the impromptu conversations — whether it was dissecting economic and political models over lunch, or debating our proposed solutions to problems after ‘clocking out’ in the afternoon (much, I’m sure, to the delight of those subject to hearing our post-work chatter). My time at AIER has not just been about absorbing knowledge, it has been about critically engaging with the ideas I have been presented with, challenging preconceptions, and reinforcing and reformulating the strength and nuance of my arguments.

Spending time with my fellow interns and learning about America has been fascinating!

Some of the most valuable lessons I have learnt came not from a textbook, but from the people around me. Talking with leading economists and exchanging ideas with fellow interns has expanded my perspective on economic policy and market dynamics, and has given me more insight into American and world politics and economics. Additionally, I have found that some of my most interesting conversations have happened by chance in the kitchen and at the lunch table – with discussions ranging from the impact of DeepSeek and un/certainty on gold prices, to alternate voting systems and the governance systems of pirates (an-arrgh-chy!).

Hannah at the New York Stock Exchange

Of course, these discussions have reinforced for me the importance of deeply exploring assumptions and the status quo, and applying economic principles to real-world challenges. Perhaps more importantly, they have sparked ideas on how these concepts could be applied to Australia’s economic landscape — how market-driven solutions and institutional reform could foster long-term prosperity.

Of course, AIER wasn’t all been about academic intensity. Some of my most memorable moments came from outside the conference room — spirited debates over dinner, competitive ping pong matches during lunch breaks, and spontaneous weekend getaways. Whether it was night skiing down the icy slopes of Mount Catamount or traipsing the streets of New York City, these experiences built camaraderie and offered a much-valued opportunity to explore America.

My time thus far at AIER has been more than just a learning opportunity—it has been an experience that has reshaped the way I approach economic thought. The combination of rigorous academic inquiry, engaging discussions, and unforgettable experiences has left a lasting mark. As I head into the second half of my experience and prepare to present my research paper, I carry with me a breadth of new insights and a network of brilliant, similarly minded and intelligent individuals who share a passion for economic and individual freedoms.