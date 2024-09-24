Understanding Freedom: Insights from Freedom Week at Cambridge

Freedom Week 2024, held at the prestigious Cambridge University by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and Adam Smith Institute (ASI), was a conference aimed at educating students on free-market and classical liberal theory, as well as its applications in economics and policy. I had the privilege of attending this enlightening event thanks to the support of the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.

During the week-long conference, we attended over 15 seminars by established researchers and academics from diverse fields. One of the first speakers we heard from was Stephen Davies, who introduced us to classical liberalism and its relevance to economics, politics, and contemporary society. Kristian Niemietz discussed the housing crisis, its underlying causes, and practical solutions. Richard Teather analysed the pros and cons of the UK’s current tax system, while Rebecca Lowe explored the complexities of free speech and its role in the modern era. Matthew Lesh provided insights into the debates surrounding digital regulation, particularly the issue of censorship on social media. These sessions gave us a comprehensive understanding of how classical liberalism and free-market principles can be applied to different areas of policy and economics.

One of the highlights of the conference was the fascinating discussions and debates. I particularly enjoyed participating in a debate where all students were assigned a topical issue and a stance to defend, with less than 30 minutes to prepare. Beyond the seminars, I found the conversations with other passionate students, as well as the IEA and ASI staff, to be incredibly enriching. Hearing from others from such diverse backgrounds and different countries, with their own political systems around the world, encouraged me to consider my views on different policies and economies in contexts within and outside of Australia. I especially enjoyed the open discussions that the conference fostered, from within seminars to in more casual environments, such as over a meal. Throughout the week, we had many conversations on contentious topics where participants often had opposing views. Despite these differences, everyone had respect for other perspectives and participated in the discussion in a civil and respectful manner.

Jamie participating in the student debate

We were also given the opportunity to appreciate the full Cambridge and UK experience. On the Freedom Week schedule, we had an allocated time to enjoy punting. In this classic Cambridge activity, we saw Cambridge’s many colleges and attractions such as the Mathematical Bridge on a beautiful sunny day. During our free time at the conference, we were also able to enjoy lunch in various restaurants and pubs around Cambridge, explore the different tourist attractions such as the Fitzwilliam Museum and visit the famous Cambridge cows!

With the Cambridge Cows!

Over the short course of a week, the conference provided a unique opportunity to learn from distinguished academics and researchers, while also offering a space to discuss the importance of free markets in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. Many aspects of the conference embodied the Centre for Entrepreneurial Research and Innovation’s (CERI) mission, which aims to empower young people to pursue and develop their entrepreneurial aspirations. For me, Freedom Week emphasised how ideologies from classical liberalism and free market thinking can help stimulate entrepreneurship and healthy competition to encourage innovation. It also highlighted how excessive government regulations can stifle innovation, by creating barriers that make it difficult for entrepreneurs to enter the market, as compliance often requires significant time and resources that could be better spent elsewhere.

I believe that the environment fostered during Freedom Week, where participants were able to discuss opinions freely in a respectful and researched manner, empowers individuals to contribute to important topics. This setting allows for individuals to consider all perspectives, enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset. The diverse seminars and discussions throughout Freedom Week broadened my entrepreneurial mindset to different possibilities within my own areas of study and interests to pursue different innovative opportunities, a mindset which was developed greatly thanks to CERI’s Innovative Mindset Bootcamp earlier this year.

I am immensely grateful to Mannkal and CERI for providing me with the opportunity to travel to Cambridge for Freedom Week, as well as to the Institute of Economic Affairs and Adam Smith Institute for hosting and organising such an incredible and unique conference.