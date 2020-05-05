Think Tanks – a poem

Think Tanks
Our dream is of a well-versed Commonwealth
Where any voting layman might explain
Established ways to safety, freedom, wealth
And treat attempts to bribe him with disdain.
We think we know and teach the blessed way.
We’re missionaries for rights with liberty
As confident as Christians in their day.
Oh yes, we proselytize society.
And yet our duty yields to truth alone.
We do not follow learned lore like sheep
Or give a sacred text divine repute.
Our confidence is testing what is known
Against opinions other scholars keep.
Our worth depends on frank and free dispute.