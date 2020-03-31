Kath Beeck – Real Heroes

She has had to navigate cultural norms and other logistical difficulties. For example, in Massangulo, she has had to consider the complex nature of local funerals.

How do you conduct a traditional funeral while at the same time managing infection and contamination risk? Is this possible? Funerals in Massangulo are a complex process. Through Skype, we brainstormed whether the World Health Organisation’s instructions for “Conducting a Safe Burial” (a result of lessons learnt during the Ebola Crisis) were even possible. The process for preparing a body for burial is performed at a local level by the chiefs and family members. It includes transporting the body in a borrowed car or truck (often on a mattress that is then returned to the place it was borrowed) and multiple people washing and praying over the body.

She noted: “The male funeral attendants go to the mosque to get the frame/bed that is used to place the body on for washing. Once they have returned, they enter the house and dig a hole into which the water that is used to wash the body will drain. The dirt that is removed is placed to one side to be ﬁlled back in afterwards. Once the hole is dug, the frame/bed is placed in the room.” The description she provided fills more than two pages.

As I read through the funeral and body preparation description, I couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed. How can social distancing and funeral restrictions realistically be practiced?

Another issue is language. How do you communicate your knowledge on infectious diseases in a way that won’t inadvertently cause more harm?

Kath is currently reflecting on miscommunication between translating “virus” in English to Ciyawo, the local dialect. Without local context and knowledge, she could easily have been telling an entire village that the coronavirus was going to cause a serious, complex and gruesome sexually transmitted disease.

Governments and international organisations do not have all the answers. Waiting for their response and assistance is not even possible in some locations. In Massangulo, there are no resources or capacity to respond. Kath is taking basic steps to support the local population by encouraging local action.

She developed booklets translated into their local dialect (explaining COVID-19 and the actions people need to take to protect themselves) as well as sewing hundreds of masks from elastic and material. Will it help? Maybe not – but it’s still a better option than the alternative.