A show of resilience in Busselton

The events of the weekend had a focus on resilience and versatility, as has the program’s remainder. Mannkal scholars have quickly established an appreciation for direct feedback and constructive criticism, and the activities incorporated teamwork, group feedback and individual performance reviews. This development and awareness will be essential to Mannkal scholars becoming effective future leaders.

The ability to fail fast, learn fast and recover fast will be fundamental to our leadership potential. Equally, the ability to manage mental pressures and understand and regulate our emotions will be central to our personal successes, happiness, and leadership longevity. A free society depends upon individuals taking responsibility for themselves. One can only do this after they first take responsibility for their mental health.

This area has attracted greater focus over recent years, and the increase in mental health issues arising from lock downs has illustrated the speed in which lifestyle changes can detrimentally affect people. The weekend, and the program generally, allowed scholars to better tend to their long-term mental health. Accordingly, Saturday evening saw scholars and staff alike unwind (to varying degrees…). The importance of fun was not forgotten.

The weekend was rounded out with a ziplining course across Sunday morning. Despite the focus of the program on resilience, the unrelenting torrential rain, overly friendly mosquitoes, and collective sleep deprivation left myself and others questioning not just the worth of persisting with Sunday’s activities, but a few of our own life choices. Regardless, we ground it out, and what unfolded was a morning unanimously enjoyed.