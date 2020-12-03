What is keeping Australia afloat?

Today we are here celebrating National Mining and Related Industries day, a concept born eight years ago, founded by our Executive Chairman and a Mannkal supporter, Mrs Gina Rinehart. This year, given COVID-19 restrictions, we have instigated these “Mates for Mining” morning teas, where groups/companies can come together to celebrate the contribution of the mining industry and importantly the other industries it supports to the nation, particularly during this very challenging time.

I wanted to give my thanks to Mrs Rinehart who has kept her exploration tenements and mines open during the pandemic to the men and women working in the mines or running the drill rigs who have spent months away from their families and loved ones to keep the mines going and to keep the nation going. This has been an enormous sacrifice by them, and it was an important sacrifice given the importance of mining to the Australian economy.

Recently, I have had an opportunity to look through some research work Roy Hill has undertaken in collaboration with the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA). The research quantifies the importance of the mining industry and the impact that all types of government tape is having on the industry.

To summarise the key points raised by the IPA research, mining:

drives employment (the mining sector has had the largest employment growth in Australia which in turn has helped us weather two crises: COVID-19 and GFC);

provides a substantial number of jobs in regional towns;

is Australia’s largest export industry improving our trade balance;

accounts for 30 percent of investment; and

generates significant government revenue (in 2017 $185-billion dollars of royalties and taxes were paid – approximately 2.3 times the total of federal and state governments’ education budgets).

The IPA report succinctly reveals the economic and social chasms that would need to be filled by other industries if we did not have the mining sector.

However, the Pilbara mining companies have mined their best deposits. The deposits that are left to develop are more marginal than the deposits of the past either because they are in difficult terrain, isolated from infrastructure, declining in grades (with increasing impurities) or are not as large. These deposits are more sensitive to costs than the deposits of the past and mining companies will not approve them to be developed if they become too costly. Further, as discussed by our Executive Chairman, other countries are looking at their own low-cost iron ore projects or improving the competitiveness of their current iron ore projects. Given these two competing factors – Australia’s future as a leading miner is not guaranteed.

Luckily, within the sector lie engineers and project developers, innovative and agile professionals who must adapt to geographical constraints and to orebodies. These professionals have no control over the location or composition of reserves –all they can do is provide creative solutions. I have found engineers are excellent at this. Some examples include:

South African engineers halving the cost to lay railway track.

Australian processing engineers developing highly mobile wet processing plants to replace fixed ones. Such plants greatly reduce earthworks requirements.

Queensland engineers mobilising conveyor designers.

Metallurgists assessing new, higher yielding processing technologies.

Improvements in the cost of solar farms to the point they are now cost competitive with other power solutions. This may solve the existing limited access to power lines and gas pipelines in the Pilbara.

Engineers, geologists, metallurgists and the entrepreneurs who fund them are taking risks to innovate and help get the deposits out of the ground. The viability of new projects is improving as a result.

This bold risk taking and innovation is being met head on by regulatory barriers. At times it feels as if we are in a leaky boat where engineers are feverishly pumping the water out, only to see regulators pumping the water back in.

A recent productivity commission report on regulation in the mining industry echoes this sentiment. The report cites evidence regulatory processes are too complex, often duplicative, filled with uncertainty and lengthy delays. Concerningly, the report notes these barriers may be worsening. The commission found sufficient qualitative evidence of unnecessary costs within the regulatory process. From my own experience I can attest that these sentiments are very real. Regulation is making mining in Australia more and more expensive in a situation where Australia is at risk of losing its competitive edge as global miner.

The IPA, today’s initiative, National Mining and Related Industries Day and the ongoing dedicated work driven by our Executive Chairman, Mrs Gina Rinehart set out the critical need for mining in our economy. But as discussed these are not given by any stretch of the imagination. Our entrepreneurs, engineers and geologists are doing their bit in terms of creative solutions. We really need the government to come to the table, as these projects won’t get built and we won’t have as many jobs in five years’ time.