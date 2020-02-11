Chicago, Chicago, that toddling town… (Americas week 4)

After a four-and-a-half-hour flight and a few delays later we touched down in Chi-town! As we drove through to our accommodation in the downtown area, some were blasting Kanye West’s “Homecoming” in our headphones, other were playing Frank Sinatra’s jazz classic “Chicago”. We gazed in awe at the architectural beauty and design of the city. The grid system of the city created an immediate comparison between the ‘Windy City’ and the ‘Big Apple’, which Ben boasted Chicago to be a “smaller, better organised and cleaner version of New York”.

Our Monday kicked off with a brisk -1-degree start. With keep-cups in hand, we travelled from LaSalle Street station to 111th Street, in Morgan Park. Here, we met with Marsha Enright and Felicia Goglia, our moderators and instructors for the week-long course. At the Great Connections, we participated in Socratic Seminars on a wide range of topics. We would learn how to better interpret written text, conduct clear and reasoned debate with our peers and be able to identify fallacious points of argument. The main texts we covered on Monday were Meno (Plato) and Philosophy: Who Needs It (Ayn Rand). For lunch, our group thoroughly enjoyed Chicago-style hot dogs, with pickled peppers, onions and a pickle wedge added. The group was split – some of us thought they were delicious, others were merely offended at the idea of smothering a beautiful hotdog with pickles and other unnecessary toppings, “why is the pickle as big as the sausage?”, Siena asked, unimpressed.