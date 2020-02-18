The Shining City Upon a Hill (Americas week 5)

On Saturday afternoon we touched down in Washington DC. Being the political nerds that most of us are, we were very excited to be in the heart of the political world. We arrived at The Leadership Institute (LI) in Arlington where we were greeted by nothing less than an American Flag and a painting depicting the signing of the Constitution. We settled into our bunkbeds in our dormitories and got an early night for a busy week ahead. Sunday was spent exploring the iconic landmarks of DC such as the Capitol Building, the Supreme Court and the White House.

Our week at The Leadership Institute kicked off in true American style with black coffee and cream cheese bagels. Our first day involved an intensive media training workshop with Beverly Hallberg, expert media coach from the District Media Group where we were thrown behind the camera giving different styles of interviews on topics we were passionate about. It was cringe-worthy watching the playbacks of these videos in the studio, “I’d wish the earth would open up and swallow me!” Francine said.