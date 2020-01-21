Howdy, Montana (Americas week 1)

The USA study tour was off to a wild start in Bozeman, Montana. As we touched down into Bozeman airport, the city scapes of our stopovers in New York and Los Angeles were replaced with an incredible alpine horizon. The air was fresh, almost every building was designed with stone and wooden architecture and the Uber driver greeted us with ‘howdy’. The closest restaurant to our hotel was ‘Outback Steakhouse’, an American food chain that claims to serve Australian food. While no one was complaining after a long day of traveling, Ben summed it up perfectly when he asked for “tomato sauce”, rather than ranch sauce with his chips.

We woke up bright and early as we adjusted to the crisp morning weather and indulged in home-made pancakes. Holly Fretwell and Jack Smith from the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) picked us up and we embarked on a full day of presentations and discussion about property rights and free market environmentalism at the PERC headquarters. The presentations were the optimum mix of theory and practice; we learnt about defining property rights, the role of government and free market conservation methods that could be applied to Yellowstone National Park all the way to African game parks. The main theme for these presentations was ‘environpreneurship’; a term which Holly described as, “when people turn environmental problems into an opportunity”.