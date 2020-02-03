The City of Angels (Americas week 3)

Our alarms were set for 4am for a packed flight from San Francisco to LA. As soon as we touched down and navigated through the chaos of LAX, we toured around Hollywood, following the trail of Hollywood Stars and eating in the much anticipated “In-N-Out” burger joint. Annie was hugely disappointed and declared it “a solid 4/10”.

Our formalities for the week began at the Ayn Rand Institute, where we attended a conference in Orange County discussing Objectivism, morality and individualism. We listened to some objectivist philosophers, such as Yaron Brook, who talked about how selfishness is moral and how self-interest drives capitalism. Over delicious sandwiches and cookies, we found ourselves in deep discussion about the philosophy of morality, altruism and selfishness.

The next few days were spent exploring the sprawling city of LA. Some of us sipped coffee at the Grove while we watched YouTubers blog through the streets, others visited Downtown to get a taste of the famous street food of LA. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art was a highlight as we posed for pictures in front of the iconic ‘Urban Lights’ and got lost in a maze of contemporary art. Kade travelled to Chinatown and visited the Bruce Lee statue and Foo Chow, where the final scene of Jackie Chans ‘Rush Hour’ was filmed. We finished the day walking around Rodeo Drive. The strip was lined with palm trees and Bentleys, giving us a taste of what living in Zip Code 90210 would be like.