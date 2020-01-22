Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Innovation (Americas week 2)

The tone for San Francisco was set when we cruised into week two in a self-driving Tesla. We flew into San Fran in the afternoon catching a glimpse of the beautiful city and terrain, which Fran described as “love at first sight”. The rest of the trip did not disappoint. We started with an adventure into Silicon Valley with our host Tawab from the Silicon Valley Innovation Centre. We discussed ‘unicorn’ companies (yes, the magical creatures – the companies that achieve a valuation of 1 billion USD within a year of creation!), we watched a Tesla X boogie and played with cutting-edge tech toys.

Only minutes in the Tesla’s driver seat, Kade put the auto-pilot feature to good use and broke into the Macarena while driving down a main highway. We transcended out of San Mateo into virtual realities with the VR headsets. The one we most enjoyed was a flight simulator, where we glided along mountain tops like birds. However, this technology wasn’t cut out for everyone; “I think I may throw up”, Siena squirmed. Our hosts surprised us with a delicious lunch at Wahlburgers – a great burger joint in the Palo Alto area owned by Mark Wahlberg. A few other highlights for the day were a tour to the gorgeous Stanford University Campus, Google HQ and the Apple Park seen through the lens of augmented reality.