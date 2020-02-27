Discussions in the District (Americas week 5)

With the weather against us in typical DC fashion, we took an uber to the Americans for Tax Reform meeting. This was a private meeting of several conservative and libertarian thinkers and politicians, where phones and other devices were not allowed in. We heard from the Japanese Embassy, Republican congressmen, members of the US Libertarian Party and many others.

Feeling a little decaffeinated, we dipped into Le Pain Quotidian for a light lunch and a soup-sized coffee. Rejuvenated, we then went to the Young Voices office in North D.C, to learn ‘The Art of the Op-Ed’. Casey Given, the executive director ran us through the basics of writing an Op-Ed, how to build an Op-Ed side-hustle and relevance to other careers that this skill can assist with.

Thursday morning, we were resigned to the uber again as the heavens opened up on us. We drove to the Competitive Enterprise Institute and had a short chat over croissants. We discussed energy policy, the climate change crisis and rent control. Patrick Michels said, “nothing short of carpet bombing destroys a city like rent control”.

In the afternoon, we travelled to the Australian Embassy and spoke with Suz Fisher, an economist working for DFAT. Finally, we finished the night with a few drinks and some nice sliders at the Astro Beer Hall.

Friday morning, our group travelled south to Arlington to meet with Vale Sloan, Associate Director of Institute Relations at the Atlas Network office. It was very refreshing to hear his Aussie accent, as he came across from Sydney just a few years ago. He gave a brief tour of Atlas, told of us recent projects Atlas is involved in and advised us of internship opportunities.

This week in D.C was very content heavy and kept us on our toes, but we would not have it any other way. For our last week in the states, we are off to the AIER in western Massachusetts. What a way to end the study tour!