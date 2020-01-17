Politics, Protests & Privacy (Eurasia week 1)

On Wednesday, we ventured to the Hinrich Foundation for a sandwich lunch and talk from CEO, Kathryn Dioth, and CIO, Bill Stacey (first ever Mannkal Scholar). Andrew Work, also a co-founder of the Lion Rock Institute, gave us a brief overview of the history of Hong Kong. Having grown up and worked in Australia, Bill and Kathryn provided interesting perspectives on global and Asia-specific trade, and the comparisons and contrasts between Australia’s and Hong Kong’s economic way of life. We heard about the transition of commercial production channels from Hong Kong to China, and how the latter country has risen to become an economic giant in its own right. Both Kathryn and Bill agreed that this transition is a product of foreign direct investment since the 1990s.

Kathryn’s talk specifically touched on the work of the Hinrich Foundation as a research and promotional chamber for the values of ethical free trade in Asia. We were given a copy of the Sustainable Trade Index, an annual publication produced by the foundation which ranks Asian countries according to social, economic and environmental indicators. Such research provides an interesting insight into the importance of corporate social responsibility.

With a rich industry in the banking and finance industry, Bill spoke on the changing shape of the Asian economy from years past and present. It was incredibly interesting to hear about the issues facing many Hong Kong people with respect to housing affordability, and how domestic fiscal policy has had an unfavourable impact on the ‘middle to upper-middle’ class.

After being kindly provided with a keepsake coffee mug emblazoned with the Hinrich Foundation logo, we journeyed back to our hotel for a well-earned rest.

On Thursday, we returned to the Lion Rock Institute to present our ‘picture project.’ The visit was fortuitously timed, as the Institute’s co-founder, Andrew Sheung, happened to be passing by and was keen to brief our team. Andrew provided us with an armoury of helpful information in regard to spreading libertarian ideas and trumping the emotionally driven perspectives of leftist individuals and organisations. Our final presentations were a success, with each student briefly talking on their expectations prior to visiting Hong Kong compared to their perspective after having journeyed to the city housing one of the freest economies in the world.

Next stop, London!