Prices, Privatisation and Prejudice (Eurasia week 3)

Our second week in London kicked off with a train journey to Andover, a small town located in Hampshire, west of London. We had been invited to lunch by Sarah Basden, daughter of Mannkal founder Ron Manners. Upon arrival, Sarah welcomed us with a drink and a tour of the farmhouse which she now calls home. It was incredibly interesting to find out that the very house we would dine in used to be occupied by author Jane Austen, who is believed to have drawn influence for Pride and Prejudice based on her experiences there.

Over lunch, Sarah and senior figures of the local community spoke about the importance of community spirit as a vehicle to minimising the intervention and overreach of the state. For example, many locals in Andover will provide warm meals and conversation when needed by a fellow resident, such as when they are recovering from a medical procedure. It was incredibly interesting to hear how the Andover community has become self-sustainable through simply supporting one another on a personal level, echoing sentiments of libertarianism and the importance of reducing the control of the public sector.

Before heading home, we capitalised on the scenery by snapping a bunch of pictures, all of which included somebody holding a cup of tea as a means of channelling Jane Austen vibes.