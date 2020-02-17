Schooters, Socialism and Schooners (Eurasia week 4)

Our two weeks in London were enjoyable but equally jam-packed, so it’s fair to say the group boarded the flight to Copenhagen with an added sense of enthusiasm knowing we were headed to one of Europe’s more quieter cities.

Our first day in Denmark was spent acclimatising to the freezing temperatures and interesting road traffic operations. Following two of us almost being cleaned up by road cyclists tearing down the streets at rapid speed, we realised it would be best if we also jumped on a set of wheels to find our way around. This translated to using the scooter sharing app Lime – a platform which allows users to scan and ride scooters at the incredibly jaw dropping speed of 18 km/h. Whilst the fun of Lime wore off for most, Harry Lowe discovered a previously hidden passion for over sized, motorised scooters by using the app whenever he could.