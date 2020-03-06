Where the Ancient and Modern Converge (Eurasia week 6)

We were received by our tour supervisor Dr Sherry Sufi at Ben Gurion International Airport for an enlightening week of history abridged to present tensions. The tailored program kicked off with a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem, located within ancient walls built many centuries ago.

Jerusalem is central to Jewish, Christian and Muslim people worldwide. Within a space of 0.9 square kms lies the world’s most hotly contested piece of real estate. We learnt about why this place means so much to so many millions around the world, a site that has served as the holiest place of worship in Judaism, the third holiest site of Islamic faith, and the death and rebirth of the Christian savior.

That night we were joined for a briefing by Director of Foreign Affairs, Mr Eli Hazan from Likud, the party which has served in government since 2009. We learnt that Israel’s founding largely rested upon left-wing socialist revolutionary ideas but in the late 1970s Israel went through a series of reforms which enabled its economy to be built in leaps and bounds.