Schönbrunn, Strudels and Spontaneity (Eurasia week 5)

We returned to the AEC the next day to hear from senior fellow Federico Fernandez with regards to socialism in Latin America. Federico highlighted the fact that such a political structure ultimately spawns from a form of leftist populism.

Martin Gundinger, research fellow and self-proclaimed anarchist, gave us a taste of the undue impact of taxation. As libertarians, we all agree taxation isn’t desirable but perhaps Martin summed up the detrimental impact of tax best when he said “it is the price we pay for making society poorer.” Naturally, this line was followed by a rapturous round of applause and certain nods of appreciation.

If our two days at the Austrian Economics Centre were the entrée to the Austrian school, then our experience at Scholarium, founded by Rahim Taghizadegan, proved to be the main course. Proceedings kicked off with a roundtable discussion on the ins and outs of Austrian economics, and the influence of the school on current economic and international events. The talk proved insightful and valuable.

Following a brief but tasty lunch at a nearby bagel café, we returned to Scholarium to meet Thomas, a tour guide who would be showing us Vienna’s most politically, economically and socially critical sights. Unfortunately, the pleasant weather of the weekend had taken a harsh turn. Many of us had left our warming winter gear in our hotel rooms and were left at the mercy of sub-zero temperatures and whipping winds. Despite the worst intentions of the elements, we were still able to greatly appreciate the historical places affixed to Viennese culture. Keeping in line with Mannkal tour tradition, our day ended with a pint at the local pub – although most substituted beer for a hot chocolate or mulled wine!