Brexit, Beers & Bureaucracy (Eurasia week 2)

On Tuesday, we heard from high-calibre academics on a diverse range of topics. From the rise of modern-day socialism to the impact of globalisation on inequality, our minds were given plenty of food for thought throughout the day. Christopher Snowdown, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics, presented on ‘junk statistics,’ challenging the way we view and engage with the material produced by modern day media. His underlying sentiments boiled down to the importance of reading news with a sense of perspective, acknowledging that news producers are constantly pursuing ways of framing evidentiary and quotation content to increase their coverage and reach.

Tuesday’s series of seminars were terrific, but Wednesday’s activities were certainly the highlight of the week. Dr. Steve Davies, Head of Education, gave a crash course introduction to understanding economics on Wednesday. Steve explained that, despite popular belief, economics is not a science. Rather, it is more of a philosophy that could be used to explain human phenomena. As the rain had died down, we embarked on a Westminster treasure hunt. We were divided into groups and given clues that lead us to various locations throughout Westminster and surrounding suburbs. Finally, we were honoured to have Mark Littlewood, Director General of the IEA, led a workshop on how to win an argument. From his years of debating experience, his advice to us was to use humour, focus on three points, do not attack the individual and use statistics in a personal way.